Aerial Bonds: Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with IAF
In Delhi, students celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis to air warriors at an Air Force station. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh participated, enhancing the connection between the military and youth. The Indian Air Force shared photos on social media to commemorate the spirited event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming prelude to Raksha Bandhan, students from Delhi and surrounding areas gathered to tie rakhis to Indian Air Force personnel at an air force station, strengthening bonds between the military and the youth.
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Indian Air Force Chief, actively engaged with the children, making the event a memorable interaction for both the students and the air warriors.
The Indian Air Force shared moments from the festivities online, highlighting the gratitude and unity expressed during this cultural exchange.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAF’s WASP Programme Sharpens Strategic Thinking Among Future Military Leaders
Tennis-Shelton tops Tiafoe on sweltering night in Washington
Formidable strikes by IAF, robust retaliation by Army at Line of Control, fear of naval attacks forced Pakistan to bow down: Rajnath Singh.
IAF made no mistake, political leadership did by saying you cannot attack military infrastructure of Pak: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Swift Rescue: IAF Helicopter Saves CRPF Personnel