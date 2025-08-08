Left Menu

Aerial Bonds: Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with IAF

In Delhi, students celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis to air warriors at an Air Force station. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh participated, enhancing the connection between the military and youth. The Indian Air Force shared photos on social media to commemorate the spirited event.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartwarming prelude to Raksha Bandhan, students from Delhi and surrounding areas gathered to tie rakhis to Indian Air Force personnel at an air force station, strengthening bonds between the military and the youth.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Indian Air Force Chief, actively engaged with the children, making the event a memorable interaction for both the students and the air warriors.

The Indian Air Force shared moments from the festivities online, highlighting the gratitude and unity expressed during this cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

