The Unyielding Secularism & Heroism of Brigadier Mohammed Usman

India, marked by secularism, is currently facing challenges, with Muslims feeling fearful, claimed former chief minister Farooq Abdullah. At a book launch about Brigadier Mohammed Usman, Abdullah affirmed that secularism in India remains unbreakable. Usman's leadership during the 1948 Indo-Pakistani War remains a testament to unity and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 00:54 IST
India is navigating through challenging times, with Muslims feeling apprehensive, according to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. He made these remarks at the launch of the book 'The Lion of Naushera', which chronicles the life of Brigadier Mohammed Usman, the most senior Indian Army officer killed in the 1948 Indo-Pakistani War.

The book, written by Ziya Us Salam and Anand Mishra, highlights Usman's extraordinary leadership and sacrifice. Abdullah stressed that despite current tensions, India's secular fabric remains unbreakable. 'No one can finish our secularism,' he asserted, emphasizing the resilience of India's inclusive society.

Former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari praised Brigadier Usman's sacrifice as seminal in India's history, positioning the book as a crucial reminder of the enduring values of unity and secularism. RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha noted that Brigadier Usman's story evokes a nostalgia for a kind of India that seems lost but remains an ideal to strive for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

