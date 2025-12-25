Left Menu

Southern California Slammed by Fearsome Flooding

Southern California faces critical flash flooding as torrential rains persist through Christmas. Evacuations are advised for those near last year's wildfire sites. The atmospheric river storm is causing unsafe conditions with rockslides, mudslides, and even a rare tornado warning in Los Angeles County.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 03:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southern California was besieged by intense rains on Wednesday, leading to widespread flash flooding as officials urged the public to avoid travel and heed evacuation orders due to perilous conditions.

The atmospheric river storm, streaming moisture from the Pacific, threatened to disrupt holiday travel, with downpours surpassing an inch per hour in some areas.

Authorities expanded flash-flood warnings across Los Angeles County, as heavy rains, gusty winds, and rare weather phenomena, including a tornado warning, posed significant risks throughout the region.

