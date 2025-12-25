Southern California Slammed by Fearsome Flooding

Southern California was besieged by intense rains on Wednesday, leading to widespread flash flooding as officials urged the public to avoid travel and heed evacuation orders due to perilous conditions.

The atmospheric river storm, streaming moisture from the Pacific, threatened to disrupt holiday travel, with downpours surpassing an inch per hour in some areas.

Authorities expanded flash-flood warnings across Los Angeles County, as heavy rains, gusty winds, and rare weather phenomena, including a tornado warning, posed significant risks throughout the region.