Macaulay Culkin Reflects on Missing Out on 'Rushmore' Role

Macaulay Culkin, famous for his role in the 'Home Alone' series, recently shared insights about a missed opportunity in his acting career. Culkin revealed on a YouTube talk show with Sean Evans that he could have been part of Wes Anderson's 1998 comedy film 'Rushmore' but missed reading the script.

The actor explained that he came across the script while sorting through old scripts during a break from acting. Culkin, who rose to fame as a child actor, took time off to attend high school and marry young. He was an avid reader of scripts in those days, but a few, like 'Rushmore,' escaped his attention.

Culkin praised Jason Schwartzman's performance in 'Rushmore,' admitting he finds it hard to imagine anyone else in that role. Despite this, he felt missing out was a 'ball and a biscuit,' as he put it. Culkin's recent work includes voicing a character in the animated film 'Entergalactic,' released on Netflix in 2022.