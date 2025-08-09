Left Menu

Macaulay Culkin Reflects on Missing Out on 'Rushmore' Role

Macaulay Culkin recollects how he missed the chance to be part of the 1998 comedy 'Rushmore' due to overlooking the script. Despite regretting the missed opportunity, he praises Jason Schwartzman's performance in the film. Culkin also reflects on his career break and recent work in 'Entergalactic'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-08-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 11:23 IST
Macaulay Culkin Reflects on Missing Out on 'Rushmore' Role
Macaulay Culkin
  • Country:
  • United States

Macaulay Culkin, famous for his role in the 'Home Alone' series, recently shared insights about a missed opportunity in his acting career. Culkin revealed on a YouTube talk show with Sean Evans that he could have been part of Wes Anderson's 1998 comedy film 'Rushmore' but missed reading the script.

The actor explained that he came across the script while sorting through old scripts during a break from acting. Culkin, who rose to fame as a child actor, took time off to attend high school and marry young. He was an avid reader of scripts in those days, but a few, like 'Rushmore,' escaped his attention.

Culkin praised Jason Schwartzman's performance in 'Rushmore,' admitting he finds it hard to imagine anyone else in that role. Despite this, he felt missing out was a 'ball and a biscuit,' as he put it. Culkin's recent work includes voicing a character in the animated film 'Entergalactic,' released on Netflix in 2022.

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025