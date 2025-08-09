Reassessing India's 1962 War: A Policy Perspective

Former diplomat Shivshankar Menon shared his insights at the launch of Swapna Kona Nayudu's book, highlighting that the 1962 conflict with China was not due to the failure of the Non-Alignment policy but rather China policy. Menon pointed out the support India garnered globally, stressing the importance of evaluating policies based on outcomes.

The launch of 'The Nehru Year: An International History of Non-Alignment' was attended by former ambassador Shyam Saran, who praised Jawaharlal Nehru's approach to India's foreign policy. Saran emphasized the necessity for India to represent values beyond its own interests, focusing on international cooperation and solidarity.

The book, published by Juggernaut, examines India's role and influence in the backdrop of four major global events: the Korean War, Suez Crisis, Hungarian Revolution, and Congo Crisis. It's a pivotal exploration of the origins and continued relevance of India's non-alignment strategy initiated by Nehru during the Cold War.

