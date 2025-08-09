Left Menu

Reassessing India's 1962 War: A Policy Perspective

In a discussion at the release of Swapna Kona Nayudu's book 'The Nehru Year: An International History of Non-Alignment', former diplomat Shivshankar Menon emphasized that the 1962 war with China was a failure of China policy, not the Non-Aligned Movement. The book explores India's diplomatic influence during pivotal international events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:28 IST
Reassessing India's 1962 War: A Policy Perspective
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former diplomat Shivshankar Menon shared his insights at the launch of Swapna Kona Nayudu's book, highlighting that the 1962 conflict with China was not due to the failure of the Non-Alignment policy but rather China policy. Menon pointed out the support India garnered globally, stressing the importance of evaluating policies based on outcomes.

The launch of 'The Nehru Year: An International History of Non-Alignment' was attended by former ambassador Shyam Saran, who praised Jawaharlal Nehru's approach to India's foreign policy. Saran emphasized the necessity for India to represent values beyond its own interests, focusing on international cooperation and solidarity.

The book, published by Juggernaut, examines India's role and influence in the backdrop of four major global events: the Korean War, Suez Crisis, Hungarian Revolution, and Congo Crisis. It's a pivotal exploration of the origins and continued relevance of India's non-alignment strategy initiated by Nehru during the Cold War.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025