Chhari Mubarak: The Sacred Journey to Amarnath

The revered Chhari Mubarak, a saffron-clad sacred mace linked to Lord Shiva, was ceremoniously transported to the Amarnath shrine, concluding this year's holy pilgrimage. Officials stated that this traditional event is marked by prayers and rituals.

The holy procession commenced from Panchtarani on 'Sharavan Purnima', featuring devotional 'puja' amidst Vedic hymn chanting. Special prayers, guided by Mahant Deependra Giri, custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, were held at the shrine.

Post 'aarti', the holy mace made its way back to Panchtarani. It is set to head to Pahalgam for 'pujan' and 'visarjan' on the Lidder riverbanks. Despite trekking challenges, over 4.14 lakh devotees participated this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)