Bagurumba Dance to Shine on Global Stage with Record 10,000 Performers

In an ambitious cultural endeavor, Assam is preparing to showcase the Bagurumba dance with a record-breaking number of over 10,000 performers this November, following the successful precedents of Bihu and Jhumoir dances. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa announced this significant cultural event, aiming to elevate the Bodo heritage on a global stage.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa emphasized the cultural significance of the Mega Bagurumba performance, noting its potential to enhance Assamese cultural heritage alongside the previously renowned Bihu and Jhumoir dances. Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora is overseeing the initiative's preparations, focusing on elements such as costumes, instruments, and master trainers to ensure its success.

This event will bring together performers from 26 districts, aiming to replicate the international recognition garnered by the Bihu dance, which set a Guinness World Record with 11,304 participants earlier this year. The Mega Bagurumba will continue to broaden the global appreciation for Bodo culture and its traditional art forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)