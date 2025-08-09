Left Menu

Bagurumba Dance to Shine on Global Stage with Record 10,000 Performers

Assam is gearing up for a record-setting 'Bagurumba' dance performance this November, featuring over 10,000 performers. This initiative follows the globally recognized Bihu and Jhumoir performances. Led by CM Himanta Biswa and Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, this event aims to highlight Bodo heritage worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-08-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:49 IST
Bagurumba Dance to Shine on Global Stage with Record 10,000 Performers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious cultural endeavor, Assam is preparing to showcase the Bagurumba dance with a record-breaking number of over 10,000 performers this November, following the successful precedents of Bihu and Jhumoir dances. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa announced this significant cultural event, aiming to elevate the Bodo heritage on a global stage.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa emphasized the cultural significance of the Mega Bagurumba performance, noting its potential to enhance Assamese cultural heritage alongside the previously renowned Bihu and Jhumoir dances. Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora is overseeing the initiative's preparations, focusing on elements such as costumes, instruments, and master trainers to ensure its success.

This event will bring together performers from 26 districts, aiming to replicate the international recognition garnered by the Bihu dance, which set a Guinness World Record with 11,304 participants earlier this year. The Mega Bagurumba will continue to broaden the global appreciation for Bodo culture and its traditional art forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025