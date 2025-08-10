Adidas Faces Backlash Over Cultural Appropriation in 'Oaxaca Slip On' Shoe Launch
Mexico has confronted Adidas after designer Willy Chavarria launched a shoe inspired by traditional Indigenous sandals. Critics argue the 'Oaxaca Slip On' abuses the cultural heritage of Oaxacan artisans and benefits China instead. Mexican authorities and Adidas are discussing possible restitution to the impacted communities.
Mexico is challenging global footwear giant Adidas over cultural appropriation allegations concerning its new 'Oaxaca Slip On' shoe. Designed by Mexican-American Willy Chavarria, the shoe mimics traditional Indigenous sandals, critics argue, without benefiting the Oaxacan artisans who originally crafted this iconic style.
This dispute follows similar battles Mexico has waged to protect its indigenous designs from exploitation by fashion heavyweights like Inditex and Louis Vuitton. Mexican authorities, under President Claudia Sheinbaum, have engaged in legal talks with Adidas to seek restitution for the communities whose heritage was borrowed.
Chavarria, representing both Latino and Indigenous perspectives, expressed regret over the unintended misuse, emphasizing his desire to honor Oaxacan culture. Adidas has yet to respond publicly to the controversy. The issue underscores ongoing tensions between cultural heritage and commercial fashion interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adidas
- Chavarria
- Oaxaca
- Indigenous
- huarache
- sandal
- controversy
- Mexico
- fashion
- restitution
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Cancellation of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project
Controversy in Jammu and Kashmir: Calls for Justice Amidst Allegations of Abuse
Assembly Elections Controversy in Bihar: A Battle for Fair Play
Trump's Scottish Sojourn Stirs Protests Amid Epstein Controversy
Renaming Controversy: BJP Fumes Over Jharkhand's Mother Teresa Clinic