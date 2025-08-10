Jennifer Lopez Unfazed by Istanbul Store Snub Amid World Tour

Jennifer Lopez faced an unexpected scenario during her visit to Istanbul, Turkey, when the pop icon was denied entry to a luxury Chanel store at the Istinye Park Mall. Billboard reported that Lopez, who was in the city ahead of a performance at the Yenikapi Festival Park, encountered the situation when the store's security informed her of its full capacity.

Despite not being recognized by the security personnel, Lopez demonstrated her characteristic poise, simply responding, 'OK, no problem.' Interestingly, the store later sought to rectify the situation by inviting her back, but the singer politely refused the offer, maintaining her unflappable persona.

This incident follows another recent display of composure from Lopez, during which she weathered a wardrobe malfunction on stage with humor and grace. As she continues her 'Up All Night: Live in 2025' tour, Lopez is also preparing for her role in the film adaptation of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman', slated for an October release.