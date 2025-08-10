Rekha Reflects on 'Kaisi Paheli': A Jazz Classic and Life Metaphor

In a nostalgic reflection on Bollywood's musical treasure trove, veteran actor Rekha highlighted the enduring charm of the track 'Kaisi Paheli' from the 2005 film 'Parineeta.' Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the song stands out as a metaphor for life, with its atmospheric quality that has captivated audiences since its release.

Celebrated as one of the finest examples of jazz in Hindi cinema, the track features lyrics by Swanand Kirkire and an evocative composition by Shantanu Moitra. Rekha emphasized the song's ability to invoke a sense of nostalgia and empowerment, which still resonates with listeners years later. She described her transformation into a jazz singer while filming as a highlight of her career.

The film 'Parineeta,' directed by late Pradeep Sarkar and starring Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan, narrates a poignant tale of love and misunderstandings. As its 20th anniversary approaches, a restored version will be showcased in theaters across India, reviving its enchanting narrative and musical heritage.

