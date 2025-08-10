Left Menu

Rekha Reflects on 'Kaisi Paheli': A Jazz Classic and Life Metaphor

Veteran actor Rekha shares her insight on 'Kaisi Paheli,' a classic jazz track from the 2005 film 'Parineeta.' Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the song has gained enduring popularity and is celebrated as a metaphor for life. The film is set for a 20th-anniversary re-release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:27 IST
Rekha Reflects on 'Kaisi Paheli': A Jazz Classic and Life Metaphor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a nostalgic reflection on Bollywood's musical treasure trove, veteran actor Rekha highlighted the enduring charm of the track 'Kaisi Paheli' from the 2005 film 'Parineeta.' Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the song stands out as a metaphor for life, with its atmospheric quality that has captivated audiences since its release.

Celebrated as one of the finest examples of jazz in Hindi cinema, the track features lyrics by Swanand Kirkire and an evocative composition by Shantanu Moitra. Rekha emphasized the song's ability to invoke a sense of nostalgia and empowerment, which still resonates with listeners years later. She described her transformation into a jazz singer while filming as a highlight of her career.

The film 'Parineeta,' directed by late Pradeep Sarkar and starring Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan, narrates a poignant tale of love and misunderstandings. As its 20th anniversary approaches, a restored version will be showcased in theaters across India, reviving its enchanting narrative and musical heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025