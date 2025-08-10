Delhites Surge in Patriotic 'Tiranga Run' Invoking National Pride

The streets of Delhi echoed with patriotic zeal as 7,900 students embarked on a 'Tiranga Run' from Thyagaraj Stadium to the National War Memorial, marking the city's 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Flagged off by Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood, the event was orchestrated under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with the spirited slogan 'Dilli Uthe Garv Se'. Participants bore the Indian flag, honoring the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Minister Sood emphasized the run's importance beyond mere sport, portraying it as a celebration of unity and patriotism. He reiterated the valor displayed during Operation Sindoor and motivated the youth to cherish the values of national security. The run served as a tribute to unsung heroes, urging citizens to keep the spirit of the tricolour alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)