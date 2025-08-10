Empowering Leadership: Anish Shah's Vision for Innovation at Mahindra

Anish Shah, the CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra Group, champions the notion that constructive dissent is crucial for a company's growth. Reflecting on an early experience at Mahindra, Shah credits the company's success to an inclusive culture that values diverse opinions, which he believes are essential for fostering innovation.

Shah shared an anecdote highlighting his belief that a 'no' from a colleague doesn't signify opposition, but rather, an opportunity for growth and improvement. He acknowledges the open environment nurtured by Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who encourages input from all levels of the organization to strike a balance between core competencies and innovation.

During an interview, Shah dispelled myths about CEOs, stressing that effective leadership relies on empowerment and collaboration rather than sheer power. He attributes the Mahindra Group's achievements to its foundational values and the leaders' capacity to listen and adapt, fostering a culture where innovation thrives.

