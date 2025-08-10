Rukhsar Rehman: A Journey of Resilience and Regretless Success

Rukhsar Rehman, originating from Uttar Pradesh, defied norms by entering the film industry without any prior background in the 1990s. By 2025, she has established herself with a diverse body of work, including Bollywood films, web series, and numerous brand endorsements. She reflects on her journey, embracing every challenge as a stepping stone in her career.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Rukhsar recounted her experiences and her work with Salman Khan in Rumy Jaffery's 2008 film 'God Tussi Great Ho'. Interestingly, she was initially cast as the lead opposite Khan in 'Sanam Bewafa'; however, contractual disagreements led her to opt out. Nevertheless, the character retained her name, and she later played Salman's sister.

Rukhsar candidly discussed how she managed the ups and downs in her career, acknowledging the role of destiny. She admitted to experiencing anxiety over missed opportunities but emphasized her growth in patience and resilience over time. Her daughter Aisha is now following her footsteps in the acting world, and Rukhsar expressed immense pride in Aisha's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)