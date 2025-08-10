Left Menu

Rukhsar Rehman: A Journey of Resilience and Regretless Success

Rukhsar Rehman, an actress from Uttar Pradesh, entered the movie industry without any film background in the 1990s. By 2025, she stands proud with a diverse career in Bollywood films, web series, and brand endorsements. Her journey, marked by resilience, includes working with Salman Khan and overcoming professional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:54 IST
Actors Rukhsar Rehman and Salman Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Rukhsar recounted her experiences and her work with Salman Khan in Rumy Jaffery's 2008 film 'God Tussi Great Ho'. Interestingly, she was initially cast as the lead opposite Khan in 'Sanam Bewafa'; however, contractual disagreements led her to opt out. Nevertheless, the character retained her name, and she later played Salman's sister.

Rukhsar candidly discussed how she managed the ups and downs in her career, acknowledging the role of destiny. She admitted to experiencing anxiety over missed opportunities but emphasized her growth in patience and resilience over time. Her daughter Aisha is now following her footsteps in the acting world, and Rukhsar expressed immense pride in Aisha's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

