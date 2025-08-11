Kerala's Partition Day Circular Sparks Political Controversy
A political row has erupted in Kerala over the Raj Bhavan circular directing universities to observe August 14 as 'Partition Horror Day'. State officials question the Governor's authority to issue such directives without the Council of Ministers' approval. The directive's constitutionality has been challenged by key political figures.
In Kerala, a political storm brewed on Monday following reports that the Kerala Raj Bhavan issued a circular instructing universities to observe August 14 as 'Partition Horror Day'. This directive, reportedly based on guidelines from the Union Home Ministry, has sparked questions regarding the Governor's authority to enforce it without the state government's approval.
State Education Minister V Sivankutty and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan have openly challenged the legitimacy of the circular, accusing Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of operating a 'parallel governance system'. They argue that such decisions require the consent of the state's Council of Ministers, respecting the limited powers assigned to the Governor by law.
The controversy touches on broader political issues, with allegations that the move reflects divisive politics akin to the RSS's ideology. As the opposition urges the state government to clarify its stance on the Governor's actions, questions on constitutional propriety remain unresolved. Meanwhile, universities have been encouraged to organize seminars and plays to highlight the tragic impacts of Partition, underlining the circular's contentious cultural and political implications.
