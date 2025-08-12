Royal Influence: Harry and Meghan's Multiyear Netflix Journey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have reaffirmed their partnership with Netflix and their media venture, Archewell Productions, by securing a multiyear, first-look deal. Initially launched in 2020, this collaboration has produced an array of documentaries and shows such as 'Harry & Meghan', 'Polo', and 'Heart of Invictus'.

Among their future projects, the couple announced new collaborations, notably a second season of the popular lifestyle and cooking show 'With Love, Meghan'. Another anticipated release includes a documentary that captures life at an orphanage in Uganda as well as a feature adaptation of the novel 'Meet Me at the Lake'.

The deal with Netflix is part of Harry and Meghan's strategic move to build a media presence in the United States following their decision to step back from royal duties in the UK. They previously partnered with Spotify, producing the 'Archetypes' podcast, before concluding that collaboration earlier this year.

