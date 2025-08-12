Left Menu

Residency Prank: Cats, Dogs, and Tractors in Bihar

In Bihar, a prankster applied for a residence certificate under the name 'Cat Kumar,' the latest in a series of similar pranks involving animals and even significant figures. Authorities lodged an FIR and are tracing the applicant using provided contact details as these pranks hinder administrative processes.

In an unusual series of events in Bihar, a prankster from Rohtas district filed for a residence certificate under the fictitious name 'Cat Kumar.' This application was promptly rejected by officials who view it as a misuse of resources and an IT violation.

This latest prank follows similar incidents where applications were made in the names of 'Dog babu,' 'Dogesh babu,' a tractor, and even former US President Donald Trump. Each case aims to satirize and disrupt official procedures.

Authorities are serious about addressing these antics. An FIR has been filed, and digital footprints are being traced for such frivolous applications, which impede important administrative work and tarnish the government's image.

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

