Residency Prank: Cats, Dogs, and Tractors in Bihar

In an unusual series of events in Bihar, a prankster from Rohtas district filed for a residence certificate under the fictitious name 'Cat Kumar.' This application was promptly rejected by officials who view it as a misuse of resources and an IT violation.

This latest prank follows similar incidents where applications were made in the names of 'Dog babu,' 'Dogesh babu,' a tractor, and even former US President Donald Trump. Each case aims to satirize and disrupt official procedures.

Authorities are serious about addressing these antics. An FIR has been filed, and digital footprints are being traced for such frivolous applications, which impede important administrative work and tarnish the government's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)