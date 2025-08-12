Taylor Swift Unveils Her 12th Studio Album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Renowned music superstar Taylor Swift has officially announced her 12th studio album, titled 'The Life of a Showgirl'. The announcement came during a podcast episode featuring her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

While a specific release date was not disclosed, fans can already pre-order the album's vinyl edition for $30 on Swift's official website. Additional formats include a cassette at $20 and a CD, which comes packaged with a poster of Swift, priced at $13.

The news follows a major milestone in Swift's career, as her 'Eras' tour became the first concert tour to surpass $1 billion in revenue. Earlier this year, Swift took control of her music catalog by purchasing the master recordings of her first six albums, resolving previous disputes with her former record label.

(With inputs from agencies.)