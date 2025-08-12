World Cup 2026: Balancing Human Rights with Global Sports Spectacle

FIFA has initiated a fresh protocol mandating all host committees to develop action plans focusing on human rights for the 2026 World Cup in North America. Despite the plans being formulated, FIFA's genuine commitment to these human rights is questioned by advocates who expected more enforceable standards.

The protocol calls for guidelines on nondiscrimination, security, trafficking prevention, and workers' rights, including those of migrant workers. Yet, with games looming, several U.S. host committees are behind on deadlines, raising concerns about their ability to safeguard human rights effectively during the tournament.

Human rights issues in North America differ from past tournaments, with significant focus on immigration policies and workers' rights. Tension is high as criticism mounts regarding the U.S.'s current immigration stance and potential risks to migrant workers amidst pressures to uphold the event's legacy.

