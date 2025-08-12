Madonna's Heartfelt Plea: Pope Urged to Aid Gaza's Children
Madonna has called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza and bring light to the suffering children. Highlighting the crisis' urgency, the singer emphasized the need for open humanitarian gates. While not taking sides in the conflict, Madonna underscored her concern for the affected innocent children.
Madonna has issued an emotional plea to Pope Leo XIV, urging him to visit Gaza to address the suffering of the children amid ongoing conflict. In a heartfelt post on social media, prompted by her son Rocco's 25th birthday, Madonna appealed for immediate humanitarian action.
The pop icon expressed her deep concern for the children in the conflict-torn region, highlighting the dire need for relief and the opening of humanitarian gates. Emphasizing her role as a mother, she called on the pontiff to use his unique influence to facilitate aid.
Reiterating that she is not aligning with either side in the conflict, Madonna's appeal underscores the urgent need to protect civilians. Meanwhile, the Pope has previously called for a ceasefire, while conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate, with growing reports of malnutrition among children.
