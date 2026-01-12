TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Denounces ED Raids on I-PAC, Alleges Political Vendetta
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the Enforcement Directorate of political bias after raids on consultancy firm I-PAC, alleging the ED was more interested in settling political scores for the BJP than conducting a fair investigation. He urged party workers to counter these narratives on social media.
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, accusing the agency of executing raids with political motives. The raids targeted I-PAC's office in West Bengal as part of an investigation into the alleged coal scam-linked money laundering case.
Banerjee addressed the party's digital warriors, criticizing the ED for allegedly being used to settle scores by the BJP. He questioned the agency's selective focus and questioned why similar probes weren't conducted in Hyderabad and Delhi, suggesting a partisan approach.
The TMC has repeatedly charged central agencies with targeting its leaders, especially with elections looming. Banerjee called on party workers to take to social media to refute what he termed as false narratives and expose misuse of agencies for political gain.
