Anticipation Grows for Shrek 5 as Release Date Slides to June 2027

The release of 'Shrek 5' has been delayed to June 2027. Universal Studios confirmed the new date, pushing from the original December 2026 release. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will return, with Zendaya joining as the voice of Shrek and Fiona's daughter. Produced by DreamWorks, the franchise is known for its groundbreaking success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:38 IST
Fans of the beloved Shrek franchise will have to hold on to their excitement a bit longer, as the fifth installment's release has been postponed to June 2027.

Universal Studios announced this schedule alteration, originally planning the film for a release in December 2026. The forthcoming movie, led by original creators Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, promises a return of the iconic voice cast, including Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, and Cameron Diaz as Fiona. Joining them will be Zendaya, lending her voice to the character of Shrek and Fiona's daughter.

The movie will be a collaborative direction effort with Brad Ableson joining Dohrn and Vernon, while Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri take up production roles. Since first gracing screens in 2001, the Shrek series has collected significant accolades, notably securing the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and amassing USD 2.9 billion in global earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

