Left Menu

Ambika Mod Shines Despite Typecasting in Film Industry

Ambika Mod, known for her lead role in Netflix's "One Day", discusses typecasting in the industry. Despite her talent, Mod often auditions for stereotypical roles due to her Indian descent. She stresses the discrimination faced and compares it to the wider range of roles available to her co-star, Leo Woodall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:50 IST
Ambika Mod Shines Despite Typecasting in Film Industry
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Actor Ambika Mod has voiced her frustration over being typecast in stereotypical roles, despite her success in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, "One Day". In a revealing interview with The Times UK, the Indian descent actor shared her experiences of racial and gender bias in Hollywood.

Mod highlighted the often limited roles she is offered, typically characterized by their ethnicity, such as a doctor or a policewoman. In contrast, her "One Day" co-star, Leo Woodall, has successfully diversified his career with roles in "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" and as a lead in Apple TV's "Prime Target".

Despite the challenges, Mod's career continues to advance, with parts in Steven Soderbergh's "Black Bag" and Disney+'s "The Stolen Girl" showcasing her versatility as an actor. Her candid reflections have sparked conversations on the industry's slow pace toward genuine diversity and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025