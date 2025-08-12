Ambika Mod Shines Despite Typecasting in Film Industry

Actor Ambika Mod has voiced her frustration over being typecast in stereotypical roles, despite her success in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, "One Day". In a revealing interview with The Times UK, the Indian descent actor shared her experiences of racial and gender bias in Hollywood.

Mod highlighted the often limited roles she is offered, typically characterized by their ethnicity, such as a doctor or a policewoman. In contrast, her "One Day" co-star, Leo Woodall, has successfully diversified his career with roles in "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" and as a lead in Apple TV's "Prime Target".

Despite the challenges, Mod's career continues to advance, with parts in Steven Soderbergh's "Black Bag" and Disney+'s "The Stolen Girl" showcasing her versatility as an actor. Her candid reflections have sparked conversations on the industry's slow pace toward genuine diversity and representation.

