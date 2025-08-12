Tourism Sector Key to India's Employment Growth

The tourism and hospitality sector in India is set to play a pivotal role in the nation's employment landscape, stated Federation of Associations in Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) Chairman Puneet Chhatwal.

In a press briefing ahead of the national tourism conclave organized by FAITH, Chhatwal, who serves as the MD and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), reiterated the sector's unparalleled capacity to generate jobs. He emphasized that reforms have not fully benefited the sector, indicating a need for further advancement to maximize its contribution to GDP and employment.

Chhatwal highlighted the unorganised sector's vital role in tourism, which is often overlooked in employment metrics. He noted that up to nine percent of employment currently stems from tourism, predicting this to reach double digits soon. FAITH members echoed his sentiments, advocating for an 'Incredible India, 2.0' as part of a visionary effort to make tourism a cornerstone of India's USD 30 trillion GDP target.

