India's Civilizational Strength: A Path to Global Prominence

During an event marking the first death anniversary of Swami Raghavacharya Vedanti Maharaj, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat lauded India's commitment to global welfare and its democratic resilience. Despite post-Independence doubts, Bhagwat stated that India's democratic practices have placed it ahead of numerous nations.

Bhagwat delved into India's civilizational journey, noting the country's persistence through various historical ups and downs. He underscored India's rise whenever the world needed it most, emphasizing that the nation's mission continues globally.

Emphasizing the unifying power of truth, Bhagwat highlighted India's role in promoting universal welfare through the wisdom of its sages. Additionally, he commemorated Swami Raghavacharya by unveiling his statue and inaugurating a new Gurukul Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)