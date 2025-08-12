Left Menu

India's Civilizational Strength: A Path to Global Prominence

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted India's historical journey and its enduring democratic spirit during an event commemorating Swami Raghavacharya Vedanti Maharaj. He emphasized India's role in global welfare and truth as a unifying force. Bhagwat unveiled a statue and inaugurated a Gurukul Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During an event marking the first death anniversary of Swami Raghavacharya Vedanti Maharaj, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat lauded India's commitment to global welfare and its democratic resilience. Despite post-Independence doubts, Bhagwat stated that India's democratic practices have placed it ahead of numerous nations.

Bhagwat delved into India's civilizational journey, noting the country's persistence through various historical ups and downs. He underscored India's rise whenever the world needed it most, emphasizing that the nation's mission continues globally.

Emphasizing the unifying power of truth, Bhagwat highlighted India's role in promoting universal welfare through the wisdom of its sages. Additionally, he commemorated Swami Raghavacharya by unveiling his statue and inaugurating a new Gurukul Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

