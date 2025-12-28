Left Menu

Hindus Urged to Lead Global Welfare as 'Vishwa Guru'

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the role of Hindus in making India a 'Vishwa Guru' for global welfare at the Vishwa Sangh Shibir. He stressed utilizing technology for world benefit without domination and urged Hindus to lead by example, promoting 'dharma' globally without military or economic power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:27 IST
Hindus Urged to Lead Global Welfare as 'Vishwa Guru'
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called on Hindus to elevate India to its rightful place as a 'Vishwa Guru' or world leader for the welfare of humanity. He delivered this message during the concluding ceremony of the Vishwa Sangh Shibir, a gathering of global Hindu organizations.

Bhagwat emphasized that Hindus and Swayamsevaks should set an example by channeling human intellect toward global well-being. As technology and social media evolve, he argued, their impacts should serve humanity positively, with individuals, not technology, remaining in control.

His remarks highlighted that the mission to become a 'Vishwa Guru' is vital not just for Hindus but is a global necessity. He advocated for the spread of 'dharma' worldwide, not through military might or economic dominance, but through living exemplary lives that others can learn from.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Election Duty Drama: Civic Official and Videographer Assaulted

Election Duty Drama: Civic Official and Videographer Assaulted

 India
2
Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army

Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army

 India
3
Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions

Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions

 Global
4
Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025