RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called on Hindus to elevate India to its rightful place as a 'Vishwa Guru' or world leader for the welfare of humanity. He delivered this message during the concluding ceremony of the Vishwa Sangh Shibir, a gathering of global Hindu organizations.

Bhagwat emphasized that Hindus and Swayamsevaks should set an example by channeling human intellect toward global well-being. As technology and social media evolve, he argued, their impacts should serve humanity positively, with individuals, not technology, remaining in control.

His remarks highlighted that the mission to become a 'Vishwa Guru' is vital not just for Hindus but is a global necessity. He advocated for the spread of 'dharma' worldwide, not through military might or economic dominance, but through living exemplary lives that others can learn from.

