Hindus Urged to Lead Global Welfare as 'Vishwa Guru'
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the role of Hindus in making India a 'Vishwa Guru' for global welfare at the Vishwa Sangh Shibir. He stressed utilizing technology for world benefit without domination and urged Hindus to lead by example, promoting 'dharma' globally without military or economic power.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called on Hindus to elevate India to its rightful place as a 'Vishwa Guru' or world leader for the welfare of humanity. He delivered this message during the concluding ceremony of the Vishwa Sangh Shibir, a gathering of global Hindu organizations.
Bhagwat emphasized that Hindus and Swayamsevaks should set an example by channeling human intellect toward global well-being. As technology and social media evolve, he argued, their impacts should serve humanity positively, with individuals, not technology, remaining in control.
His remarks highlighted that the mission to become a 'Vishwa Guru' is vital not just for Hindus but is a global necessity. He advocated for the spread of 'dharma' worldwide, not through military might or economic dominance, but through living exemplary lives that others can learn from.
