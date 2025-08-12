Left Menu

Celebrate Independence Day: Delhi Assembly Opens Doors

Delhi Assembly will welcome the public on August 14-15 to commemorate Independence Day. Attendees can enjoy a BSF band playing patriotic tunes and other cultural performances. Visitors, scheduled for entry between 5 pm and 8 pm, will tour historical sites with no prior registration needed, only valid ID cards are required.

The Delhi Assembly is set to open its doors to the public on August 14 and 15, in celebration of Independence Day. This announcement came through an official statement released on Tuesday.

A key highlight of the event will be a performance by a Border Security Force (BSF) band, which will offer patriotic melodies. Complementing this, cultural events are lined up to commemorate the national occasion.

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour historical sites within the Vidhan Sabha premises from 5 pm to 8 pm on both days. No prior registration is necessary, although visitors are required to present proper identification upon entry.

