Celebrate Independence Day: Delhi Assembly Opens Doors

The Delhi Assembly is set to open its doors to the public on August 14 and 15, in celebration of Independence Day. This announcement came through an official statement released on Tuesday.

A key highlight of the event will be a performance by a Border Security Force (BSF) band, which will offer patriotic melodies. Complementing this, cultural events are lined up to commemorate the national occasion.

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour historical sites within the Vidhan Sabha premises from 5 pm to 8 pm on both days. No prior registration is necessary, although visitors are required to present proper identification upon entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)