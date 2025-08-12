Karnataka's Battle Against the Swell of Online Gaming

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has reaffirmed the state government's commitment to regulating the burgeoning online gaming sector. His announcement came during a legislative session in response to concerns raised over youth addiction to online games, which are considered as perilous as drug abuse.

A dedicated committee, chaired by IPS officer Pronab Mohanty, is expected to deliver its findings in September, upon which regulatory decisions will be based. Amendments to gaming laws in 2021 were previously struck down by the courts, but Karnataka is actively pursuing legal recourse at the Supreme Court level to move forward with regulation.

The state government's initiative seeks to balance industry growth with societal welfare, considering the sector's rapid expansion and interstate gaming migration due to high local taxes. A collaborative approach involving state and union efforts is anticipated to craft comprehensive gaming legislation.

