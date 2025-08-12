Punjab's Devotion: Enhancing Kali Mata Mandir's Legacy
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the historic Kali Mata Mandir for prayers, emphasizing peace, development, and pro-people policies. His government prioritizes love, harmony, and cultural heritage preservation. Mann discussed ongoing temple developments with its management to improve its aesthetic and spiritual significance.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday visited the historic Kali Mata Mandir to offer prayers for the state's peace, progress, and prosperity, according to an official statement.
Mann emphasized that fostering a society rooted in love, brotherhood, and harmony remains a top priority for his administration. Alongside this commitment, the state government is focused on implementing pro-people policies to drive development.
The Kali Mata Mandir, a revered spiritual site in northern India, symbolizes Punjab's rich cultural heritage. Mann engaged with the newly-appointed temple management to discuss improvements aimed at enhancing the temple's aesthetic and spiritual significance.
