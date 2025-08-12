Bollywood Star's SUV Seized for Traffic Violation

The traffic police in Jammu seized an SUV that had transported Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, citing illegal tinted windows as the reason for the seizure. The SUV violated traffic regulations, according to authorities.

Akshay Kumar visited Jammu to inaugurate a Kalyan Jewellers' showroom. The actor's visit drew fans from the city and beyond, eager to catch a glimpse of the star. The event was a significant crowd-puller at Dogra Chowk.

Following the showroom inauguration, Kumar was driven to the airport in the now-seized Range Rover. As the SUV made its return post-drop-off, traffic police intercepted it for its fully black-tinted windows, a traffic violation. The case has been forwarded to the Additional Mobile Magistrate at the Traffic Court in Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)