Delhi Traffic Police Launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign to Celebrate Independence Day

The Delhi Traffic Police has embarked on a week-long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in celebration of the approaching 79th Independence Day, officials announced on Tuesday.

Under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyavir Katara, the campaign aims to instill a sense of patriotism and deepen public respect for the national flag through a series of interactive activities.

A Tiranga Yatra drew about 250 students from Delhi schools, carrying the national flag and chanting patriotic slogans, while another event recognized 'Traffic Prahris', citizen-volunteers who aid in road safety, highlighting their significant contributions.

