Delhi Traffic Police Launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign to Celebrate Independence Day
The Delhi Traffic Police initiated a week-long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to honor the upcoming 79th Independence Day. The campaign, led by Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyavir Katara, included a Tiranga Yatra and honored 'Traffic Prahris' for their contributions to road safety.
The Delhi Traffic Police has embarked on a week-long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in celebration of the approaching 79th Independence Day, officials announced on Tuesday.
Under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyavir Katara, the campaign aims to instill a sense of patriotism and deepen public respect for the national flag through a series of interactive activities.
A Tiranga Yatra drew about 250 students from Delhi schools, carrying the national flag and chanting patriotic slogans, while another event recognized 'Traffic Prahris', citizen-volunteers who aid in road safety, highlighting their significant contributions.
