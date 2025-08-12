Seeds of Friendship: Himachal Pradesh Gifts Chilgoza to Bhutan

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has gifted 5,000 chilgoza seedlings to the Bhutan government, symbolizing the growing friendship between the two nations. The handover took place during a meeting with Bhutanese officials in Shimla on Tuesday.

The gesture is part of a broader collaborative effort where about 50 kilograms of chilgoza seeds will be provided to Bhutan in October, collected by self-help groups under the JICA project. The relationship traces back to an agreement of friendship signed in 1949 and renewed in 2007.

Chilgoza seeds, found primarily in certain districts of Himachal Pradesh, are crucial for the local economy, thanks to their medicinal properties and antioxidant value. The Chief Minister also offered technical support for Bhutan's planting efforts, underlining the cooperative spirit. Bhutanese officials expressed gratitude for the support.