Controversy Surrounds Meat Ban in Maharashtra During Festivals

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticizes civic bodies' decision to close slaughterhouses and meat shops on certain festival days, arguing it infringes on cultural diversity. Others, including Aaditya Thackeray and Jitendra Awhad, also oppose the mandates, questioning the appropriateness of such bans during significant occasions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:58 IST
Controversy has erupted in Maharashtra over the decision by some civic bodies to close slaughterhouses and meat shops on specific festival days, including August 15. This move, aimed at respecting religious sensitivities, has faced backlash from various political leaders and citizens for its potential infringement on cultural diversity.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar voiced strong objections to the bans, stating that Maharashtra is home to people of diverse faiths who consume both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods. Pawar remarked that while religious sentiments can lead to acceptance of such bans for a day, enforcing them on secular days like Independence Day is problematic.

The issue has sparked a political debate, with leaders like Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Jitendra Awhad of the NCP (SP) condemning the decisions. Thackeray criticized the authorities for overstepping, insisting that dietary choices shouldn't be dictated and instead highlighting other civic issues. Awhad also vowed to protest the bans by consuming non-vegetarian food.

