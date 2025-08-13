Tensions Rise Over Pigeon Feeding Ban in Mumbai's Dadar

Several members of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, including its president Govardhan Deshmukh, were detained by police on Wednesday during a demonstration in Mumbai's Dadar area. The demonstration backed a ban on feeding pigeons at the 'kabutarkhana', a designated feeding zone, authorities reported.

The protest gathered momentum when activists accused community members of flouting a court order by removing a BMC-installed tarpaulin meant to deter pigeon feeding. Police were forced to act amidst concerns of escalating tensions, and demonstrators were swiftly escorted from the scene to prevent further unrest.

In a related development, the Bombay High Court clarified there was no directive to close kabutarkhanas but stressed the need for balance concerning public health. Meanwhile, Jain community leaders have indicated they will oppose restrictions, citing religious traditions, leading to potential legal challenges.

