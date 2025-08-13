Sarovar Hotels Launches 'Write Your Own Story' Campaign to Revolutionize Indian Weddings

Sarovar Hotels, a prominent name in India's hospitality landscape, has announced the launch of its innovative wedding campaign, 'Write Your Own Story'. This initiative seeks to redefine the traditional Indian wedding experience by offering customizable and comprehensive services that cater to each couple's unique vision.

The campaign emerges in response to the rising demand for unique celebrations and is backed by increasing revenues from banqueting and food and beverage services at various Sarovar properties. Boasting diverse destinations, dependable service, and warm hospitality, Sarovar ensures weddings that are seamless, culturally meaningful, and truly personalized.

Mr. Nipun Vig, Senior Vice President of Operations at Sarovar Hotels, emphasized the emotional significance of weddings in India. He noted that 'Write Your Own Story' aims to offer partnerships rather than mere venues, allowing couples to celebrate their way. The campaign enhances the wedding experience with dedicated concierge support, curated packages, crafted honeymoon experiences, and various exclusive offers, all aimed at making dream weddings not just possible but unforgettable.

