West Bengal's Cinematic Revolution: Regional Films on Prime Time

The West Bengal government mandates cinema halls to screen Bengali films during prime time, aiming to boost the regional film industry. The new rule, effective immediately, ensures one prime-time slot for Bengali films in each cinema screen. Amendments to the Cinemas Rules will follow to support this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:33 IST
West Bengal's Cinematic Revolution: Regional Films on Prime Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move to enhance the visibility of Bengali films, the West Bengal government has announced a new mandate for all cinema halls to screen regional movies during prime time.

The directive stipulates that every cinema screen in the state, including those in multiplexes, must allocate one prime-time slot exclusively to Bengali films, effective immediately.

This policy is designed to bolster the regional film industry by granting consistent screen time and potentially increasing box office revenues while aligning with upcoming amendments to the West Bengal Cinemas Rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

