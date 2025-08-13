West Bengal's Cinematic Revolution: Regional Films on Prime Time

In a groundbreaking move to enhance the visibility of Bengali films, the West Bengal government has announced a new mandate for all cinema halls to screen regional movies during prime time.

The directive stipulates that every cinema screen in the state, including those in multiplexes, must allocate one prime-time slot exclusively to Bengali films, effective immediately.

This policy is designed to bolster the regional film industry by granting consistent screen time and potentially increasing box office revenues while aligning with upcoming amendments to the West Bengal Cinemas Rules.

