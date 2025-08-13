Left Menu

Farewell to Cinematic Icon: Basanti Chatterjee's Legacy

Renowned Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee, aged 88, passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her illustrious career included roles in over 100 films and numerous television serials. Tributes from industry leaders and government officials highlight her profound impact on the stage and screen world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee, renowned for her extensive portfolio in cinema and television, has passed away at 88, following a long fight with cancer.

Chatterjee's career spanned more than five decades, during which she starred in over 100 films including 'Thagini', 'Manjari Opera', and 'Alo'. She also made noteworthy appearances in TV serials such as 'Bhutu', 'Boron', and 'Durga Durgeshari'.

Her death was confirmed by family members and has led to an outpouring of tributes, including from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who described her passing as an 'irreparable loss'. Actor Bhaswar Chatterjee paid respects, emphasizing her resilience and irreplaceable talent despite her health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

