Sikhs Rally Against Hate Crime in Los Angeles

The Akal Takht officiating jathedar, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, has voiced strong condemnation following a brutal assault on Harpal Singh, a 70-year-old Sikh man, in Los Angeles. Singh suffered severe injuries, including a fractured skull and potential brain trauma, in an attack perpetrated by Bo Richard Vitagliano, an unhoused individual.

Gargaj emphasized that the incident should be recorded as a hate crime. Highlighting FBI data from 2024, which notes Sikhs as the third most-targeted religious group, he urged for international efforts to increase awareness of Sikh identity to prevent such crimes. He called upon Sikh organizations in the US to educate the public and seek support from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Akal Takht if necessary.

The jathedar urged unity amongst Sikhs in the US to demand enhanced security and advised cautionary measures for families, such as not allowing elderly members to walk alone. He also appealed to India's External Affairs Minister to ensure the incident is officially recorded as a hate crime.