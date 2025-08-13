Left Menu

India Premiere of 'Turtle Walker': A Tale of Conservation and Courage

'Turtle Walker', a documentary directed by Taira Malaney, is set for its Indian debut at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala. The film explores Satish Bhaskar's mission to save sea turtles from extinction in the 1970s, backed by notable filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:33 IST
India Premiere of 'Turtle Walker': A Tale of Conservation and Courage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Turtle Walker', an award-winning documentary by Tiger Baby and Emaho Films, is gearing up for its Indian premiere at the 17th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala on August 23. The film, written and directed by Taira Malaney, features the journey of Satish Bhaskar in the late 1970s as he explores and works to save sea turtles from extinction.

The documentary is supported by well-known filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in association with the Oscar-winning HHMI Tangled Bank Studio. Malaney expressed her enthusiasm for the premiere in India, highlighting the film's deep connection to the coastline where Bhaskar's fascination with the sea began on Vypin Island.

The producers, including Angad Dev Singh, Vikram Malaney, and Taira Malaney, emphasize the film's universal appeal and its message of resilience and determination. Executive producers Isabelle Couture, James Reed, Jared Lipworth, Sean B. Carroll, and Nikita Mamik have also played pivotal roles in bringing this story to audiences.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025