India Premiere of 'Turtle Walker': A Tale of Conservation and Courage

'Turtle Walker', an award-winning documentary by Tiger Baby and Emaho Films, is gearing up for its Indian premiere at the 17th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala on August 23. The film, written and directed by Taira Malaney, features the journey of Satish Bhaskar in the late 1970s as he explores and works to save sea turtles from extinction.

The documentary is supported by well-known filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in association with the Oscar-winning HHMI Tangled Bank Studio. Malaney expressed her enthusiasm for the premiere in India, highlighting the film's deep connection to the coastline where Bhaskar's fascination with the sea began on Vypin Island.

The producers, including Angad Dev Singh, Vikram Malaney, and Taira Malaney, emphasize the film's universal appeal and its message of resilience and determination. Executive producers Isabelle Couture, James Reed, Jared Lipworth, Sean B. Carroll, and Nikita Mamik have also played pivotal roles in bringing this story to audiences.