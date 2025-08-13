Left Menu

A Journey through Time: India’s Numismatic Legacy Unveiled

A special exhibition titled ‘Coinages through Ages’ will be hosted by the Archaeological Survey of India and Marudhar Arts. It will showcase the history of Indian coinage at Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace on August 14-15, 2025, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga-2025’ campaign.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Marudhar Arts are set to host a unique exhibition titled 'Coinages through Ages' on August 14 and 15, featuring at the historic Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace. The exhibition is part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga-2025' campaign, celebrating India's 79th Independence Day.

On display will be a photo exhibition, 'Heritage of Karnataka and India', and a collection showing the evolution of Indian coinage from ancient times to modern-day. The events aim to foster patriotism and unity, as part of the wider 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' festivities, marking 75 years of Indian independence.

The ASI encourages citizens, scholars, and heritage aficionados to attend, offering insights into India's economic, political, and cultural history. Additionally, monuments like Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace and Madikeri Fort will be illuminated in national colors, symbolizing the pride and rich history of Indian independence.

