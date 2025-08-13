Left Menu

Mumbai Celebrates Independence with 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is organizing a series of events under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day. Activities include exhibitions, workshops, and flag-themed events, aiming to instill patriotism and create awareness about the national flag among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a series of events across Mumbai as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, according to an official release. This initiative, held in conjunction with the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', runs from August 2 to 15, marking its fourth year since its inception in 2022.

The campaign features a range of activities including exhibitions, craft workshops, rangoli competitions, cultural programs, and bike rallies to engage the community, the civic body stated. The BMC is also conducting flag sales and themed events to encourage citizen participation.

Furthermore, the corporation urges Mumbaikars to hoist the national flag at home and post selfies or videos online, fostering patriotism and raising awareness about the flag. Citizens are invited to volunteer for the campaign, enhancing community spirit.

