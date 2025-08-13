Unity in Diversity: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Ignites Patriotism in Assam

Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, took the lead in launching the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Dibrugarh, Assam, in anticipation of India's 79th Independence Day.

The minister visited local dignitaries, including former BJP Dibrugarh district president Dr. Harendra Narayan Dutta, esteemed folk artiste Ramchandra Sanchoni, and Asim Dutta, the founding president of the RSS in Dibrugarh. Sonowal personally presented them with the National Flag, urging their participation in displaying the tricolor at their homes.

Chandra Mohan Patowary, Assam's Minister for Forest and Environment, was present at the 'Tiranga Samaloy' event in Guwahati, which celebrated the sacrifices of freedom fighters. The gathering saw a strong turnout, celebrating the shared spirit of patriotism across Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)