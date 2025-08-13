Ladakh's Har Ghar Tiranga Rally: A National Movement of Unity

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta led a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally, turning the main market into a vibrant pathway of national pride and unity. He framed the march as a 'national movement to strengthen the spirit of unity and patriotism,' aiming to bolster national cohesion.

The rally, part of India's broader campaign leading up to Independence Day, attracted citizens, local leaders, youth groups, and cultural performers, all eager to express their patriotism. Participants gathered to celebrate the nation's heroes and to honor India's path to freedom.

In his speech, Gupta paid tribute to famed freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad and local hero Abdul Sattar, highlighting their sacrifices and courage. Gupta also echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of seeing the national flag flying atop every home, underlining its importance as a symbol of unity and democracy.