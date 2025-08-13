2025 Kennedy Center Honors: A Cultural Clash Under Trump's Influence

Country musician George Strait, action star Sylvester Stallone, and rock band KISS are among the celebrated for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, announced by President Trump, highlighting his influence on American arts.

President Trump has accepted to host the event, set to air on CBS in December, despite initial reluctance, a move signaling his increasing involvement in cultural affairs.

Amid plans for center renovations, a congressional push to rename it after Melania Trump has sparked debate, as ticket sales fall under new conservative-aligned programming under Trump's leadership.

