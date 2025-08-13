Tragedy of a Migrant Worker: Widow Seeks Justice and State Aid

In a tragic turn of events, Sumti Devi, the widow of a 38-year-old migrant worker from Jharkhand, is pleading for governmental aid following her husband's death in Uttar Pradesh. Sitaram Yadav, her husband, was declared dead on August 5 after being found unconscious on a train, and his body was subsequently cremated.

Financially constrained, Devi cannot afford the journey to Uttar Pradesh to complete the formalities required for availing government compensation. Jharkhand's state government is her last resort. 'We belong to a very poor family,' said Devi, who performed her husband's last rites symbolically due to the absence of his body.

Devi's plea highlights the plight of countless migrant workers and their families. With Yadav being the sole breadwinner, the family is dependent on a potential Rs 1.5 lakh compensation, though hurdles remain. Local authorities suggest the need to file an FIR and provide valid documents to proceed, emphasizing the bureaucratic challenges facing grieving families.

