Rajasthan Gears Up for Grand Independence Day Celebrations

Rajasthan's state-level Independence Day celebrations will take place in Jodhpur. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will hoist the national flag at Barkatullah Khan Stadium. He will also pay tributes to martyrs and participate in various cultural and remembrance events across Jodhpur and Bikaner.

Rajasthan is gearing up for its grand state-level Independence Day celebrations in Jodhpur. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will be the focal point as he hoists the national flag at the iconic Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Friday.

In keeping with the tradition of honoring freedom fighters, Sharma will pay his respects to martyrs at Shaheed Smarak near Jai Narain Vyas University, according to an official release. His visit is set to be marked by a series of cultural events and tributes to the heroes of India.

A busy schedule awaits the Chief Minister, who arrives in Jodhpur on Thursday. The itinerary includes visits to the Kodewala Border Outpost in Bikaner district, a Tiranga Yatra in Nal village, and participation in the 'At Home' function at the prestigious Mehrangarh Fort. Cultural programs will also add vibrance to the celebrations, including a showcase at Samrat Ashok Udyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

