Trump Revamps Kennedy Centre: New Names, New Direction

President Donald Trump has announced a star-studded lineup for the Kennedy Centre Honours, marking a bold step in his tenure as the centre's chairman. Notable nominees include country music legend George Strait and "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone. Trump also promises to revamp the centre's infrastructure to restore its prestige.

This move comes as part of a broader overhaul, with Trump replacing the board of trustees with loyalists. He aims to elevate the Kennedy Centre to a 'crown jewel' status in U.S. arts and culture. The venue will be a centerpiece in the upcoming celebrations of America's 250th anniversary.

Controversially, Trump teased a potential name change for the venue and has been criticized for taking a hands-on approach, including programming decisions and limiting certain events. The changes have led some artists to cancel planned performances, underscoring the tension surrounding Trump's governance of the cultural institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)