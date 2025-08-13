Fadnavis Calls for Operation Sindoor Awareness During Ganesh Festival

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called on Ganesh mandals to use the upcoming Ganesh festival to promote awareness regarding Operation Sindoor and the swadeshi movement. This initiative was discussed during a review meeting that included key political figures such as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar.

The Chief Minister has outlined directives to ensure a seamless experience for devotees and has emphasized the necessity of adhering to lawful celebrations, particularly with Eid-e-Milad coinciding with the festival. Fadnavis also highlighted the importance of religious harmony during the celebrations.

Efforts to enhance the festival include extending loudspeaker use within legal limits, expanding facilities for idol immersions, and introducing streamlined permissions for idol makers through a computerized system. Additionally, Ganesh mandals will not incur property taxes if they declare their offices are not used commercially.