Dan Levy's 'Big Mistakes': A Star-Studded Family Crime Comedy Debuts on Netflix

Netflix announces 'Big Mistakes', a family crime comedy by Dan Levy. The show stars Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, and Abby Quinn, along with Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf. This marks Levy's first series after the Emmy-winning 'Schitt's Creek'. Levy and Sennott helm the show as creators and executive producers.

Updated: 13-08-2025 23:55 IST
Dan Levy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Netflix has unveiled the official title for Dan Levy's family crime comedy series: 'Big Mistakes'. This new series sees Levy taking on multiple roles as creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

Joining the ensemble cast are Jack Innanen of 'Adults', Boran Kuzum from 'Thank You, Next', and Abby Quinn, known for 'Hell of a Summer'. Previously announced stars include Levy himself, Taylor Ortega, and Laurie Metcalf. The supporting cast boasts names such as Elizabeth Perkins of 'Weeds', Jacob Gutierrez from 'Dear Edward', Joe Barbara, Josh Fadem noted for 'Better Call Saul', and Mark Ivanir from 'Emilia Perez'.

In the series, Innanen plays Max, Kuzum takes on the role of Yusuf, and Quinn stars as Natalie. Other key characters include Annette portrayed by Perkins, Tareq by Gutierrez, Mike played by Barbara, Ashley by Fadem, and finally Ivan embodied by Ivanir. This marks Levy's much-anticipated return to series production since the acclaimed 'Schitt's Creek'. Sennott joins Levy as a creator and executive producer, while Anne-Marie McGintee spearheads production for Not a Real Production Company.

