Dan Levy's 'Big Mistakes': A Star-Studded Family Crime Comedy Debuts on Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the official title for Dan Levy's family crime comedy series: 'Big Mistakes'. This new series sees Levy taking on multiple roles as creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

Joining the ensemble cast are Jack Innanen of 'Adults', Boran Kuzum from 'Thank You, Next', and Abby Quinn, known for 'Hell of a Summer'. Previously announced stars include Levy himself, Taylor Ortega, and Laurie Metcalf. The supporting cast boasts names such as Elizabeth Perkins of 'Weeds', Jacob Gutierrez from 'Dear Edward', Joe Barbara, Josh Fadem noted for 'Better Call Saul', and Mark Ivanir from 'Emilia Perez'.

In the series, Innanen plays Max, Kuzum takes on the role of Yusuf, and Quinn stars as Natalie. Other key characters include Annette portrayed by Perkins, Tareq by Gutierrez, Mike played by Barbara, Ashley by Fadem, and finally Ivan embodied by Ivanir. This marks Levy's much-anticipated return to series production since the acclaimed 'Schitt's Creek'. Sennott joins Levy as a creator and executive producer, while Anne-Marie McGintee spearheads production for Not a Real Production Company.