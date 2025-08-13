Left Menu

Celebrating the Spirit of India: Successful Amarnath Yatra 2023

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha applauded organizations running community kitchens during the Amarnath Yatra, underscoring India's resilience. The 38-day pilgrimage saw 4.14 lakh devotees visiting the shrine. Sinha praised the efforts of all involved in ensuring safety and plans for future enhancements were discussed.

In a commendable acknowledgment of community spirit, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honored the organizations behind the community kitchens during this year's Amarnath Yatra. The event, spanning 38 days, concluded with 4.14 lakh devotees visiting the revered shrine of Lord Shiva in the South Kashmir Himalayas.

During a ceremony at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, L-G Sinha expressed his gratitude for the langar organizations' efforts, conveying the message that India's resolve remains unmatched globally. He emphasized that the success of the pilgrimage was a testament to the determination and selfless service of all stakeholders involved.

Sinha praised the Amarnathji Shrine Board, security forces, and volunteers for ensuring a safe pilgrimage. He reiterated the board's commitment to improving facilities, highlighting future plans like a ropeway for pilgrims. This year, 122 langars provided essential services to the pilgrims, further showcasing India's unity and hospitality.

