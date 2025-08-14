Left Menu

Tricolor Triumph: Independence Day Celebrations in Andaman

The upcoming Independence Day function in Andaman Islands will occur at Netaji Stadium. Admiral D K Joshi will hoist the national flag, present awards, and visit Cellular Jail. Preparations include traffic arrangements and revamping key locations in Port Blair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:41 IST
Preparations are in full swing for the Independence Day celebrations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the main function will be hosted at Netaji Stadium, Port Blair. Admiral D K Joshi (Retd), Lt Governor, will honor the occasion by hoisting the National Tricolour on August 15.

The Lt Governor is set to inspect the guard of honor and distribute medals and awards to commendable individuals. A visit to the National Memorial Cellular Jail, notable for housing freedom fighters like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, will follow, with a ceremony to honor martyrs at the 'Martyrs' Column'.

As the islands gear up for the occasion, prominent locations in Port Blair are receiving a facelift, marked by fresh paint on historical and governmental structures. Traffic arrangements have been strategically planned to ensure seamless proceedings during the celebrations.

